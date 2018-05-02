Throughout history, technology has helped mankind accomplish many things, allowing us to discover many unknown things. In the field of medicine and healing, it has benefitted people in ways that natural healing couldn’t compare to.

For instance, if a person breaks a bone, technology is there to allow advanced examinations beyond what meets the human eye. Another example would be surgery. Since the Egyptian days, surgery has been a successful way of healing, allowing people to get internal problems solved. What would take time to naturally heal will take a shorter amount of time through a simple procedure or operation.

The other beauty of modern healing is the medicines that are made in a laboratory. Although they are artificial, the ingredients that are used can come from different plant species, which help the body properly respond to these different medications.

Natural healing doesn’t have the diversity that modern-day medicine has in order to heal a person efficiently. Even though there may be side effects to different procedures or prescriptions with modern-day medicine, with proper care the body can overcome these situations.

Also, modern healing allows more doors and opportunities to finding new discoveries.

Jhouriel Sanchez

St. George