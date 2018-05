BOUNTIFUL — Residents are invited to stroll down Main Street and watch artists at work during the 2018 Chalk Art Festival, which is set to run Wednesday, May 16, through Saturday, May 19.

The festival, which runs all day, will feature the work of dozens of budding artists, professional artists and youth. On Friday night, food trucks will be on site from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. An awards ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

For more information, log on to bountifulutah.gov.