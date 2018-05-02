PLEASANT VIEW, Weber County — The Utah Transit Authority will hold two public hearings to discuss proposed changes to commuter rail service between Ogden and Pleasant View.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

• Wednesday, May 16, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Pleasant View Municipal Building, 520 W. Elberta Drive.

• Thursday, May 17, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., North Ogden City Council Chambers, 505 E. 2600 North.

Last month, UTA announced FrontRunner service would be suspended between Ogden and Pleasant View in mid-August because it would cost about $1.5 million to switch to a satellite-based safety system there. UTA is proposing the service end Aug. 10.

With the end of FrontRunner service, the agency is proposing an increase in the frequency and span of service on bus route 616.

At the hearing, UTA will provide an opportunity for citizens, private transportation providers, public officials and interested agencies to comment on the proposed changes.

Those who can't attend the hearings may submit written comments by mail or email to Andrea Packer, Utah Transit Authority, 669 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, or hearingofficer@rideuta.com. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 1.