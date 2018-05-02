SALT LAKE CITY — Local Eagles fans will have to wait a few more weeks for the band's Salt Lake City performance. The Eagles' May 3 concert at Vivint Arena has been postponed to May 20.

Vivint Arena made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, citing an unspecified illness of Eagles founding member Don Henley.

“All tickets for the May 3rd show will be honored for the May 20th rescheduled date,” the announcement reads. “Refunds will be available at the point of purchase."

The Eagles' current lineup includes Henley and longtime Eagles members Joe Walsh and Timothy Schmit. Founding member Glenn Frey passed away in 2016, but his son, Deacon Frey, has joined the band on its current tour, along with musician Vince Gill.