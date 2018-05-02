SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement officers from agencies across the state will once again take to the streets to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Utah.

The torch runs are held each May leading up to the Special Olympics Utah Summer Games in June.

“The entire Special Olympics Utah family appreciates our law enforcement officers and their willingness to run the Special Olympics ‘Flame of Hope’ down the streets of cities and towns in support of Special Olympics Utah athletes,” D’Arcy Dixon, president and CEO of Special Olympics Utah, said in a statement. "We value the relationship that has been forged between law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Utah athletes through these torch runs and are committed to nurture and protect that bond."

The public is invited to join in by cheering on those carrying the torch. The start times and routes of all the torch runs can be found at sout.org/ways-to-give/law-enforcement-torch-run.