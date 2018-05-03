SALT LAKE CITY — A new report unveiled the country’s favorite Star Wars character, and it’s rather dark.

Darth Vader is reportedly the country’s favorite Star Wars character, according to a new report from the buy-back website Decluttr.com. The website used Google Trends data from the past year to determine which characters people are searching for.

Though Darth Vader topped the entire nation with 27 states, the character Rey stood out in the Beehive State.

Ten other states, including Alabama, Arizona and Hawaii, listed dark side user Kylo Ren as their favorite character.

However, Luke Skywalker led the way in six states. Seven states, including Utah, picked Rey as their favorite.

“With new movies on the way, America’s favorite character may change over the next year or so. Han Solo may overthrow Vader, while the new breed of characters — including Finn — may see an upsurge too. For now, though, America belongs to Darth Vader,” according to Decluttr.

The Deseret News asked readers last year who their favorite characters were and received 415 responses. Han Solo led the way with 95 votes, followed by Luke Skywalker (46), Obi-Wan Kenobi (41), Yoda (34) and Darth Vader (33).

On the flip side, Jar Jar Binks received 148 votes for most hated characters, followed by Anakin Skywalker (53), Jabba the Hutt (26), Emperor Palpatine (26) and Kylo Ren (19).

A 2017 poll from Morning Consult found Supreme Leader Snoke to be the most-hated Star Wars character in the country. Snoke received 26 percent approval rating, which was even less than Jar Jar Binks at 37 percent.