A deleted “Black Panther” scene sheds more light on one of the film’s major turning points.

USA Today exclusively received a scene from the record-breaking Marvel film in which characters Okoye (Danai Gurira) and W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) experience a marital tiff after Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger steals the Wakandan throne from King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

After T’Challa is thrown off the side of Warrior Falls, giving Killmonger the throne, W’Kabi and Okoye share an argument in which the couple shows that they “were husband and wife with divided loyalties,” according to USA Today.

In the scene, Okoye expressed anger toward her husband for bringing Killmonger into the country. But W’Kabi said he was mad at T’Challa for not killing the villainous Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis).

“This is what you would have me leave the Dora for, to bring our children into this world where they become conquerors?” Okoye says.

Her husband responds, “Yes. Our children will be leaders of a truly free world, not just a tiny country where we have to hide everything that makes us great. There will be war and death, but in the end, it will be beautiful. And Wakanda will stand tall.”

Watch the scene below.

Check out an exclusive #BlackPanther deleted scene featuring a heated confrontation between married(!!!) couple Okoye (@DanaiGurira) and W'Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) https://t.co/tbdILkKsTy pic.twitter.com/uH18aJxHgo — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) May 1, 2018

According to Uproxx, the scene is significant because it would have changed how viewers saw those two characters.

“There was tension between them in Black Panther‘s theatrical release, but it was never overtly spelled out that they were a couple,” Uproxx reported. “It turns out that they are, and they had a major conflict over Killmonger’s claim to the throne, and his ritual combat against T’Challa.”

“Black Panther” will hit the shelves for its Blu-ray release on May 15. The film garnered more than $1.3 billion worldwide since its debut on Feb. 16.