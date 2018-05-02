OGDEN — An Ogden woman accused of damaging six apartments in a weekend fire was charged Wednesday with arson.

Kristilynn Thompson, 56, is charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; and drug possession, a class B misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, 17 firefighters from Ogden and Roy responded to an apartment complex at 2638 Adams Ave. Neighbors directed police to Thompson. When officers approached her, she was holding a meth pipe, according to charging documents.

Thompson said her boyfriend "had presumably locked her out of the apartment," the charges state. So she kicked a window out and "lit a blanket on fire through the window, which in turn ignited the sofa, and eventually engulfed the apartment."

The man was pulled out of the house by firefighters and taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the charges.

Firefighters reported that five other apartments were also damaged. All 18 units were without power Tuesday.

According to court records, Thompson has a criminal history of DUI and drug-related crimes.

— Pat Reavy