I write today to express my opposition to the First Amendment Defense Act. This act is the antithesis of the First Amendment. Singling out specific religious beliefs for entitlement violates, rather than “defends,” the First Amendment. This bill is not about freedom to believe; it is about freedom to discriminate.

This bill is not what America or Utah’s values are about, but instead is about making sure that people that discriminate can hide behind religious beliefs. I urge our elected officials to not support this bill in any way. Use your authority to help people be better people, not to license them to discriminate against others.

Eric Olsen

Salt Lake City