SALT LAKE CITY — It's National Concert Week, and that means several concerts at various venues in Utah are on sale for $20. To help you narrow down your May concert schedule, we've picked 21 (OK, really 29) shows we feel deserve special mention. Not the type to play favorites, our list ranges from the classic rock of The Eagles to the R&B music of Khalid to the music of country superstars Rodney Atkins and Billy Currington.

Please note that this list is not all-inclusive.

May 4 — Weird Al

“Weird Al” Yankovic became a household name in 1984 with "Eat It," his Michael Jackson "Beat It" parody, and he has been making people laugh ever since. His most recent album, “Mandatory Fun,” was his first comedy album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, according to Billboard.com. But for the first time in his career, the beloved musical satirist will forgo his parodies for “an intimate evening of music, focusing on original (non-parody) songs from his 14-album catalog,” according to Tuacahn Amphitheatre's website, which is where Yankovic’s "The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" makes a stop on May 4.

May 4-5 — Utah Symphony: Richard Strauss’ ‘Don Quixote’ and ‘Also sprach Zarathustra’

The Utah Symphony is celebrating German composer Richard Strauss this weekend, featuring music from “Don Quixote” with the Symphony’s principal cellist Rainer Eudeikis and principal violist Brant Bayless representing Don Quixote and his companion Sancho Panza, respectively, according tomy.usuo.org. The concerts will conclude with “Also sprach Zarathustra.” The name might seem foreign, but you’ll definitely recognize it if you’ve seen Stanley Kubrick’s “ 2001: A Space Odyssey” — a movie that happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Revel in the music of Strauss May 4 and 5 at Abravanel Hall.

May 5 — Septiatonic

Yes, “Weird Al” might be performing in Utah this month, but when it comes to the weirdest concert, Sepiatonic might have to take the cake. According to the band’s Facebook page, Sepiatonic is a “vaudeville-style belly dance, burlesque and musical project.” The Portland, Oregon-based group is performing a free concert on May 5 at Utah’s new music venue, the Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave. (2100 South), on May 5.

May 7 — The Fratellis

The Fratellis, a Scottish indie-rock band from Glasgow, is currently on tour in support of their fifth studio album, “In Your Own Sweet Time,” and the United States — Salt Lake City included — gets to join in on the celebration. Best known for hits such as “Whistle for the Choir” and “Chelsea Dagger,” the band will perform at the Complex on May 7.

May 8 — Hall and Oates/Train

For more than 20 years, John Oates of the rock 'n' roll duo Hall and Oates, lived in Colorado and would often visit Utah. He recently told the Deseret News he would take on Utah’s “greatest snow on Earth” during winter visits to Alta, Snowbird and Park City. Oates returns to Utah on May 8, this time to perform two sets — one with longtime music partner Daryl Hall and another with the rock band Train — at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

May 8 — Justin Townes Earle

Justin Townes Earle, the son of country artist Steve Earle, is on a solo tour that visits the State Room May 8. His latest album, “Kids in the Street,” was released last year and has a significantly different tone than his previous music.

"When I wrote songs in the past, I was looking in on what I was feeling, but this record's more about looking outward on what's happening, and writing about subjects like gentrification and inner city strife,” Earle said in a statement on ticketfly.com. "This record also has more of a soul influence to it, and it's got a deeper connection to the blues than anything I've done before."

May 9 — Pink

Although she’s best known as a pop-rock figure for hits such as “Get the Party Started,” “What If” and “Just Give Me a Reason,” the singer Pink has an even raspier and edgier voice akin to Janis Joplin that is showcased in her cover of “Me and Bobby McGee.” Pink considers both Joplin and Madonna to be two of her greatest musical influences, according to International Business Times. The singer will perform at Vivint Arena on May 9 as part of her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour, in support of her seventh studio album of the same name.

May 10 — The Portland Cello Project

The Portland Cello Project — the name is straightforward enough. The group is a collective of cello players from Portland, Oregon. But that’s where the simplicity ends. Part of the group’s three-fold mission, according to its website, is “to perform music on the cello you wouldn’t normally associate with the instrument." That’s why on May 10, the ensemble will take the State Room stage in Salt Lake City, playing everything from classical to jazz to pop to metal.

May 13 — Khalid

Khalid might be relatively new to the music scene — his debut single “Location” came out in 2016 — but that hasn’t stopped the 20-year-old R&B singer from gaining a large following. ("Location" currently has more than 270 million views on YouTube.) It also hasn't hurt his career that earlier this year, Khalid’s song “The Ways” with rapper Swae Lee was featured in the Marvel film “Black Panther.” The singer visits West Valley’s Maverik Center on May 13 as part of his “Roxy Tour,” which was inspired by his recently adopted Pitbull mix, Roxy, who he rescued from a Los Angeles-based animal shelter, according to Maverik Center’s website. Through May 8, you can get $20 tickets for the show thanks to National Concert Week.

May 17 — Tyrone Wells

Although Tyrone Wells hasn’t had much radio success, the singer-songwriter’s music has made many appearances in TV shows such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “One Tree Hill” and “Vampire Diaries.” A folk/pop singer from Spokane, Washington, Wells is passionate about music, writing on his website’s bio that he’ll “make music until his dying day as it is not only gratifying for him to create, but also therapeutic and necessary.” Wells performs at the State Room on May 17.

May 17 — Billy Currington

Since his self-titled debut album from 2003, country singer Billy Currington has earned 11 No. 1 singles, including the tender song “People are Crazy.” From rural Georgia, the singer was inspired to move to Nashville to kickstart his career after receiving guidance from his pastor, according to ticketfly.com.

“(My pastor said), ‘Man, there’s a town called Nashville that you can get a record deal. Your dreams could come true. I’m going to take you there.’ So he took me and showed me the town," Currington said. "He introduced me to people. When I got back home, I totally made up my mind that when I graduated high school I was going to go back.”

Currington has six studio albums to his name and will headline a concert with the country music duo Locash at Salt Lake’s Union Event Center on May 17.

May 18 — Songs of the Heart

Utah Valley’s Millennial Choirs and Orchestra will fill Abravanel Hall with “songs of the heart” — music that chronicles moments of birth and life, tragedies and loss, accomplishments, love and healing, according to artsaltlake.org. Now in its fifth season, the ensemble will share these songs in two concerts on May 18.

May 19 — Luis Miguel

At 11, Latin American singer Luis Miguel released his first album. At 14, he earned his first Grammy Award, becoming the youngest male artist to win the award. Miguel is the subject of a recent biographical series that chronicles his relationship with his father, who becomes fixated on making his young son a star. The show began filming in 2017, and it was announced last month that it would be renewed for a second season. Miguel will perform at USANA Amphitheatre on May 19, and through May 8, you can get $20 tickets for the show thanks yet again to National Concert Week.

May 20 — The Eagles

The Eagles, who were planning on performing on May 3 but had to postpone due to Don Henley's last-minute illness, are set to now take the stage at Salt Lake's Vivint Arena on May 20. The classic country-rock band behind “Take it Easy,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and “Hotel California” still includes founding member Henley, as well as longtime members Joe Walsh and Timothy Schmit. Following the death of lead singer Glenn Frey in 2016, Henley expressed doubt that the band would be able to perform again. But the Eagles regrouped and continued to perform in 2017 with guest musicians Deacon Frey — son of Glenn Frey — and country singer Vince Gill.

May 22 — Poison/Cheap Trick/Pop Evil

There’s one summer night in particular many fans of '80s hair bands throughout the Beehive State look forward to, and this year, the anticipated event falls on May 22. Poison — with all original members — will headline USANA Amphitheatre with its “Nothin’ But a Good Time 2018” tour. Cheap Trick and Pop Evil joins the rock concert lineup. Through May 8, thanks to National Concert Week, you can get $20 tickets. If you’re disappointed Def Leppard isn’t making an appearance at the venue this summer, hold that thought — the band performs at Vivint Arena on Sept. 25.

May 22 — Andrew McMahon’s “The Pen and the Piano” tour featuring Allen Stone

He’s got long blond curly hair, thick glasses and a soulful voice that seems aged with experience — except he’s only 31. Citing Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye as some of his major musical influences, Allen Stone delivers a unique blend of soul, funk and pop that he’ll bring to The Depot on May 22. The concert was originally at Salt Lake City’s the Complex but moved to the Depot to accommodate more people. Stone is a featured guest on Andrew McMahon’s (lead singer for Jack’s Mannequin) “The Pen and the Piano” tour.

May 23 — Brent Cobb

Although Brent Cobb began writing music for a wide range of well-known country stars in the mid-2000s — Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney, to name a few — it wasn’t until 2016 that the Americana singer from Georgia had his own major label debut with the album “Shine on Rainy Day.” The album earned a 2018 Grammy Award nomination for best Americana album, an award that ended up falling to Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — who will appear at the Eccles Theater on Sept. 4. Cobb takes the State Room stage on May 23.

May 23 — Sum 41

The Canadian punk-rock band Sum 41, which got its start in the late '90s, is bringing hits such as "Fat Lip" and "In Too Deep" to the Complex on May 23. The band is on tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of their album "Does This Look Infected."

May 25-26 — Utah Symphony season finale

The Utah Symphony has accomplished much in its current season — including a recent trip to Haiti to offer 100 young Haitian musicians a weeklong workshop. The 2017-18 season comes to a close May 25-26 with performances of Korngold’s Violin Concerto performed by Utah Symphony concertmaster Madeline Adkins, Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2. and a newly commissioned work by French composer Tristan Murail. Performances will take place at Abravanel Hall.

May 28 — Rodney Atkins

Celebrate Memorial Day with country singer and Tennessee native Rodney Atkins, who will perform his hits at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre. Atkins has sold more than 10 million albums and landed six songs on the top of the country music charts, according to scera.org. While “If You’re Going Through Hell” earned Atkins’ his first No. 1 hit, his song “Watching You” is another great offering from that same 2006 album and was inspired by his own son — who is featured alongside Atkins in the song’s music video.

May 30 — David Byrne

David Byrne, the founding member and lead singer of new wave band Talking Heads, will be performing songs from his latest album, “American Utopia,” released last month. But not to worry, Talking Heads fans, Byrne’s Eccles Theater concert will also include hits from his days with the new wave band that emerged on the New York punk scene in the 1970s.

“We’ll be doing some new songs … and many others that will, I assume, be familiar,” the Scottish-American musician said in a statement on live-at-the-eccles.com. “I’m excited. This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for ‘Stop Making Sense,’ so fingers crossed.”

Honorable mentions:

May 3 — Carter Winter (the State Room)

May 3 — George Ezra (the Depot)

May 4 — X Ambassadors (the Depot)

May 9 — Reckless Kelly (the Commonwealth Room)

May 12 — The Young Dubliners (the Commonwealth Room)

May 24 — Brian Culbertson (O.P. Rockwell)

May 24 — Hawthorne Heights (Urban Lounge)

May 31 — Cody Johnson (the State Room)