SALT LAKE CITY — J.K. Rowling has a tradition: On May 2, the date of the Battle of Hogwarts in her mega-popular Harry Potter books, she will tweet her apologies for killing a character.

This year, Rowling apologized for killing a character who wasn’t in that final battle.

"It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf,” she wrote.

It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

Dobby, as many remember, made his debut in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” He met his grim end as Harry, Ron and Hermione took on Bellatrix Lestrange. After helping save Harry and his friend by dropping a chandelier on Bellatrix, Dobby suffered a critical blow as the recovering Bellatrix threw a silver knife at him. He died in Harry’s arms.

Here’s the scene as played out in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.”

Rowling previously apologized for the deaths of two other characters in the Battle of Hogwarts. In 2016, she celebrated Remus Lupin, the werewolf who worked as Hogwarts' Defense Against the Dark Arts professor for one year.

Once again, it's the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts so, as promised, I shall apologise for a death. This year: Remus Lupin. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2016

Last year, Rowling honored the legendary Severus Snape, a character who ignited controversy throughout the series, especially for killing Dumbledore.