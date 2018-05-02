Here’s a look at the news for May 2.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell takes Kobe Bryant's advice entering Game 2 of Houston Rockets series — Donovan Mitchell’s performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals garnered the attention of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. See what Bryant said, and what Mitchell said in response.

Here's what we can learn from the good-guy hackers — Not all hackers are bad. Here’s what you can learn from good-guy hackers.

Salt Lake City Council votes to enact $25 million tax hike

A major tax hike is coming to Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Council approved a $25 million sales tax hike that could change life in the Beehive State's capital city, according to the Deseret News.

Council members debated Tuesday night whether to approve the measure. They eventually agreed, with plans to adjust Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s plan down the road.

Right now, the tax hike will help fund new revenue for infrastructure, public safety, police officers, transit projects and housing initiatives.

"This is a plan for growth that will change life in Salt Lake City," said Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall. "It will change the way we experience Salt Lake City."

Utah teen speaks out after prom dress sparks controversy

A Wood Cross High School student spoke out Tuesday about the controversy surrounding her prom dress.

Senior Keziah Daum said she picked out her dress because it was classy and modest.

"I remember being there, and I'm like, 'I want to find something that's a little more modest. Don't want to send the wrong message,'" the Woods Cross High senior told the Deseret News.

She found a red Chinese qipao dress with gold and black on it. She decided to use the dress for prom.

However, after sharing a picture of the dress on Twitter, many called her out for “cultural appropriation.”

Utah seeks opioid settlement against Big Pharma

Utah will continue to negotiate a settlement with Big Pharma over the proliferation of opioid use, according to the Deseret News. If a settlement can’t be reached, the Beehive State plans to file a lawsuit.

Utah, along with 40 other states, is trying to negotiate with pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors over the creation of addictive painkillers.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is looking into finding law firms to help with the litigation.

"We are seeking outside counsel because we believe at the end of the day, we will not be able to resolve with all of the manufacturers and distributors," Spencer Austin, chief criminal deputy attorney general, said Tuesday at a Utah Opioid Task Force meeting.

U.S. troops will stay in South Korea

The South Korean government has said United States troops will remain in the country even if the Korean War formally ends, according to BBC News.

Currently, about 29,000 U.S. soldiers are based in South Korea, which has been the case since signing an agreement in 1953.

"U.S. troops stationed in South Korea are an issue regarding the alliance between South Korea and the United States," said Kim Eui-kyeom, speaking for President Moon Jae-in.

Last week, Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to work toward ending the Korean War with a peace treaty.

MORE NEWS:

