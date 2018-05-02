Lucasfilm and Disney released a new featurette that sheds a little light on plot details and behind-the-scenes interactions for the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

The new featurette includes director Ron Howard, as well as actors Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian) and Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra) talking about the upcoming film, according to Mashable.

The actors spend much of the featurette talking about how the film highlights who Han Solo is as a person.

“You end up getting to see how this guy got to be the way he is,” Ehrenreich said.

Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian, says, “we’re meeting Han right before he becomes the Han that we know.”

According to The Verge, the featurette also includes scenes of Han using Imperial armor to fight on what appears to be a planet called Mimban. Other scenes show Han Solo and Chewbacca, as well as hints of how Solo wins the Millennium Falcon from Calrissian.

The film hits theaters on May 25.

Watch the new featurette below.