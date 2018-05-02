Facebook will now be competing with Tinder.

The social networking company announced at its F8 developers conference that it will add new dating features to its app, according to The Verge.

This will put Facebook in direct competition with Match Group, the parent company of other dating apps such as Tinder and OkCupid. Match Group’s stock dropped 18 percent after the announcement.

“This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships — not just for hookups,” Mark Zuckerberg joked at the conference.

Zuckerberg said the new dating features will be optional. Users will have to opt-in to experience the changes.

“We have designed this with privacy and safety in mind from the beginning. Your friends aren’t going to see your profile, and you’re only going to be suggested to people who are not your friends.”

The F8 conference comes as Facebook faces scrutiny for its data privacy policies, according to CNBC. Controversy erupted last month when multiple reports found Facebook data had been improperly sold to a data firm called Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly misused the data.

Zuckerberg said at F8 that Facebook will "keep building, even while we focus on keeping people safe.”

Facebook also announced a new virtual reality device called Oculus Go and a new augmented reality feature to Facebook Messenger and Instagram, according to VentureBeat. The company also announced a new “Clear history” tool for those concerned with privacy.