SALT LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old Tremonton man accused of shooting and killing another man is back in jail without the possibility of bailing out.

In a bail hearing in Brigham City on Monday, prosecutors also said they won't seek the death penalty for Brandon Keith Thompson, who is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony and a possible capital offense, in the death of Michael K. Hogenson, 33.

First District Judge Brandon Maynard ordered Thompson be held without bail. He had denied a request last week from deputy Box Elder county attorney Blair Wardle to raise bail to $100,000 in cash, noting the scheduled Monday bail hearing. In the interim, Thompson posted the $40,000 cash bail and was released, to the dismay of Hogenson's family.

On Monday, the judge ordered the $40,000 be refunded and Thompson was taken back into custody. He appeared in a suit and nodded in reaction to a judge's orders.

Police in a probable cause affidavit said Thompson was a threat to the public and might flee, but his attorney Michael Studebaker said he would show up for court.

Early on April 16, Thompson called 911 saying he shot a man named "Mike," who he claimed threatened him, in self-defense at 3625 W. 1000 North, according to the affidavit. Thompson said he fired warning shots but the man charged, so he fired, the affidavit states.

Thompson called in the shooting about two hours later and "took significant steps to hide, destroy and alter evidence in relation to the murder," the affidavit states.

In addition to the murder charge, Thompson is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and obstructing justice, second-degree felonies.

In 2008, Thompson was convicted in Utah of aggravated assault. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to theft by receiving stolen property in exchange for three other felonies being dismissed, court records state. He also has more than 30 traffic citations and infractions since 2004, according to court records

Thompson's next hearing is scheduled for May 21.