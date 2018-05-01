SALT LAKE CITY — After members of the Utah Symphony visited Haiti last year, offering a weeklong workshop to 100 young and talented Haitian musicians, they knew the trip wouldn’t be their last.

“I am certain I’m going back there,” Utah Symphony violinist Yuki MacQueen told the Deseret News last year. “I can’t stay away, knowing that there’s this growing need over there. And it’s nice to be able to go there and tell a story about a different angle of Haiti. It’s not about the disasters and the political problems — it’s about the openness and beauty of the people and the country. (Haiti is) a wonderful place with these talented people, and we’ve all been energized by this.”

Members of the Utah Symphony did return to Haiti. Earlier this year, from March 25-30, 100 young instrumentalists from towns and villages scattered across Haiti attended the free workshop held in Cap-Haitien, a port city on Haiti’s northern coast.

In a recent op-ed piece for USA Today, Utah Symphony music director Thierry Fischer shared why going on this trip a second time was so important.

“This year, I was even more determined to go after recent unfortunate commentsattributed to the American president about Haiti and other parts of the world,” Fischer wrote. “I was thinking that if we can show our Haitian counterparts that we are with them and not against them, or worse, ignoring them, then we have made a difference. Even if we are just a drop of water in an ocean.”

In his op-ed piece, Fischer described taking in his surroundings while in Haiti — some musicians did not have electricity, access to clean water was scarce and many of the musicians’ instruments were in poor condition. But despite these circumstances, the conductor treated the musicians just as he would members of any other orchestra.

“They didn’t need to feel apologetic because of their current level of playing, and I didn’t need to feel sorry because some of them don’t have a proper house,” he wrote. “Art is not just about perfection, it’s about the experience and what that experience can bring. Art can create solidarity and fraternity, as opposed to divisiveness. … The minimum we can do as artists is to share what drives us every day. A week a year to share and to translate what the notion of art can bring to life in general, it’s not too much.”