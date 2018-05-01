SALT LAKE CITY — The state largest natural gas utility is requesting an $82.7 million decrease in its Utah natural gas rates.

If the request is approved by the Public Service Commission of Utah, the decrease would lower the typical Dominion Energy residential customer’s yearly bill by about $60 beginning June 1.

At least twice a year, Dominion Energy and the commission use third-party forecasts of natural gas prices to estimate how much the utility’s rates should be adjusted to cover anticipated costs of buying natural gas for its customers, a news release states.

The "pass-through" cost modifications are given to customers with no markup, have no impact on the utility's profit and allow the company to adjust rates to reflect changes in gas supply and other costs.

“This rate decrease is due to lower gas production costs of company-owned supplies, tax reform savings and the lower cost of market gas purchases for Utah customers,” Colleen Larkin Bell, vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “As a result, our rates continue to be among the lowest in the nation.”