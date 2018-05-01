SALT LAKE CITY — A purpose of LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson's recent Global Ministry Tour was to "get the love of Christ in our minds and then take that love of Christ around the world," he told Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong.

Much of that "love" was captured in a series of reports produced by KSL TV, which followed most of the eight-stop tour that included visits to London, Jerusalem, Kenya, Zimbabwe, India, Thailand, Hong Kong and Hawaii. President Nelson was accompanied by his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson; and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland.

In London, KSL's Carole Mikita interviewed members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from different cultures and backgrounds in anticipation of the prophet's arrival. Charlotte Illera said their London congregation has had visitors from China, India and the Philippines, to name a few.

"It's never been an American church for me," she told Mikita.

Although the stop in Jerusalem was shortened due to concerns about tension in the region, President Nelson was able to accomplish his goal there — testifying of Jesus Christ.

"This part of the world has always been contested," President Nelson told Mikita. "In this time of a little heightened tension here in this area, our message is more important than ever."

Resuming the tour in Nairobi, Kenya, President Nelson met with local members as well as others who traveled great distances to see and hear the prophet. It had been 20 years since then-President Gordon B. Hinckley had visited Kenya, KSL's Mike Headrick reported.

"He's a prophet of the Lord and he has a special message for his children," one member said in the video.

In Bengaluru, India, President Nelson met with members and missionaries and spent time looking for a site for the new temple he recently announced in general conference.

In his second-to-last stop in Hong Kong, KSL's Sam Penrod reported that President Nelson met with more than 4,000 members, his largest audience during his Global Ministry Tour. President Nelson even spoke a little Mandarin Chinese.

"It's just a blessing to see so many Saints that we can be together in the gospel, to be one," one woman said in the video.

In a video recapping the two-week trip, Joslyn Alquino, a Filipino member living in Hong Kong, said seeing the prophet was a special experience.

“When I looked at President Nelson in his eyes last night, I feel the countenance of the Savior upon him, his face, I know he is truly (a) prophet of God,” Alquino told Penrod.

The historic Global Ministry Tour covered a large geographic area at a "good pace," and allowed President Nelson to shake hands with many members, Elder Holland said.

"The symbolism of this visit is in a way as important as the actual stop so that the whole world, the whole church would know that their prophet cares about them," Elder Holland said.

More video from the Global Ministry Tour can be found on the KSL TV Facebook page.