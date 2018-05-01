OGDEN — An apartment fire in Ogden hospitalized two people and forced evacuations of 18 units, authorities said.

Damage is estimated at $120,000, the Ogden Fire Department said on Twitter.

Six units were affected, the department said, but it did not specify the extent of the damage. Details were not available about the two people who were hospitalized.

Seventeen firefighters from Ogden and Roy battled the blaze at 2638 Adams Ave. on Tuesday from about 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Crews remained later in the afternoon to clean up.

The Utah Red Cross, which was providing supplies to those displaced, said 18 apartments were without power Tuesday afternoon due to the fire.

The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately known.