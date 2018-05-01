SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds announced on Twitter that he and his wife, Aja Volkman, will be splitting up.

"After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I's marriage has come to an end," the singer tweeted on April 26. "Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love."

Reynolds didn’t explain why the couple split. However, he said he and his wife plan to "work through this as a family,” he stated in a follow-up tweet.

Volkman shared her own statement on her own Instagram account.

"I am grateful for all the abundance I have experienced in my life with Dan," she wrote. "Life doesn't always go as planned, but to live is a blessing. As they always say, it's better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all."

Reynolds launched the LoveLoud Festival to bring support and attention to LGBTQ youths in the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News. The inaugural event included Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Joshua James and Volkman, among others.

The event will return this year on July 28 in Salt Lake City. Proceeds from the event will go toward local LGBTQ charities.

“We at LoveLoud are determined to help create a more loving and accepting environment for them, while also hoping to raise more than $1 million for local and national LGBTQ+ charities,” Reynolds said in the press release, according to the Deseret News.

Reynolds spoke with the Deseret News in a Q&A in August 2017 about his faith, the concert and his hopes of making a difference in people’s lives.

Reynolds said in the interview that he hoped to be with his family forever.

“I hope for things,” Reynolds told the Deseret News. “Do I know? I’m not the Mormon who can get up and say I know specific things and there are some people who can and I respect them but for me, it’s every day is a different day and I hope for something greater than this and I hope that me and my four girls will be together forever and I hope I’ll be with my family forever, of course I hope those things.”