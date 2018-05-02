Forty years after President Spencer W. Kimball announced that the blessings of the priesthood would be extended to all worthy males around the world, a worldwide broadcast, originating from the Conference Center on Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, will bring Church members together to celebrate the historic moment.

The program, titled “Be one” will be held on Friday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. and will include a message from the First Presidency, stories of faith of Church members, and music from a variety of guests including Gladys Knight, Alex Boyé, the Bonner family, the Unity Gospel Choir International and members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

The event’s theme comes from Doctrine and Covenants 38:27 where it reads, “I say unto you, be one.”

The commemoration honors the announcement given on June 8, 1978, quoting a letter from the First Presidency stating that the Lord had “heard our prayers, and by revelation has confirmed that the long-promised day has come when every faithful, worthy man in the Church may receive the holy priesthood, with power to exercise its divine authority, and enjoy with his loved ones every blessing that flows therefrom, including the blessings of the temple. Accordingly, all worthy male members of the Church may be ordained to the priesthood without regard for race or color.”

The event will be broadcast live on lds.org, on the Church satellite system and other media outlets. Tickets for the event are free, with a limit of six tickets per person, and are open to those ages 2 and older.

For tickets visit beone.lds.org or call 801-570-0080 or toll-free 1-866-537-8457. Tickets can also be obtained in person at the ticket office (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) located at door 4 of the Conference Center.

Visit BeOne.lds.org for more information.