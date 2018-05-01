SANDY — Lightning isn't supposed to strike twice, but a woman was questioning Monday why her town house was burglarized twice in less than three weeks, leading to the theft of her SUV and several valuables with personal significance.

Angela, who asked that only her first name be used over fears of her personal security, said her gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was initially stolen from her garage near 8900 South and Heights Drive in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 10.

"I walked down to the garage to get in my car to go to work like I do every day, and the garage was open and my Jeep was gone," Angela said.

The woman didn't expect that just a little over two weeks later, on Friday, she would come home in the afternoon to find her home had been burglarized again.

Her bedroom had been ransacked and she was missing a gun safe and a lockbox containing family heirloom jewelry.

"They were passed down, you know, to me from my grandmother and my mother," the woman said. "That's been the hardest thing."

Angela said the disbelief grew when she watched on a neighbor's surveillance video and saw her own stolen Jeep had returned to the neighborhood on the day of the second burglary.

"(It was) my Jeep Grand Cherokee," she said. "The license plate was removed, but it was my Jeep. There was no doubt."

Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen described a man and woman seen on the video driving the SUV and walking along the street as suspects.

The woman was seen wearing a pink top and peach-colored skirt with sandals, while the man was seen wearing a baseball-style hat, a dark-colored, long-sleeved shirt and baggy pants.

Investigators said anyone who recognized the man and woman or has any other information in the case is asked to call the Sandy Police Department at 801-568-7200 or the anonymous tip line at 801-568-INFO.

"It's been unsettling, you feel violated," Angela said. "It's a scary feeling, definitely."