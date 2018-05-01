New music from artists with ties to Utah includes everything from 5-year-old Claire Crosby on the ukulele to choral music.

Five-year-old Claire Crosby, who entered the YouTube spotlight at just 3 years old, posted a video of her first song on the ukulele — “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”

According to Claire's channel, Ellen DeGeneres gave her the ukulele in February. Claire and her father, Dave Crosby, have appeared on "Ellen" several times.

James The Mormon posted a new music video last week for his song, “We Came To Play,” which is featured on his first full-length album by the same name. The album will be released May 2.

James The Mormon’s website says 50 percent of all preorder sales will be donated to Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-child trafficking charity.

BYU Singers released a video singing Salutation by Ēriks Ešenvalds, a Latvian composer. The video was shot in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orem. The BYU Singers videos have been viewed over 324,400 times on YouTube.