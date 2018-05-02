I’m a life-long Republican, and I believe it’s time for Republicans to stop ignoring the issue of climate change. I was a delegate at the April 21 Republican Convention. I received emails from the Senate candidates. Two of these candidates implied that humans were not causing climate change, and the rest did not address the subject.

In other countries, conservatives are concerned about excessive government regulations, but accept climate change as fact. Of the 196 countries in the world, the United States is the only country whose government does not support the Paris Climate Accord.

I’m pleased that Mia Love, my Republican representative in Congress, is concerned about climate change. On April 13, she co-sponsored House Resolution 825, recognizing the impacts of climate change and supporting polices that address the causes and effects of climate change.

It's time for other Utah Republican office-holders to acknowledge human-caused climate change and take action to mitigate it

Russell Patterson

West Valley City