Evan McMullin’s op-ed urging lawmakers to vote in favor of limiting President Trump’s ability to fire Robert Mueller was spot on (“Mueller's investigation must go forward for truth to prevail,” April 23). The Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act (SB2644) has support from both sides of the aisle and provides necessary protection from political interference.

It’s critical to ensure that Mr. Mueller and his quest for answers does not meet a premature end. Unfortunately, there are times when the truth takes a backseat to political expediency. We must stand in support of truth, for this investigation is not about politics; it’s about ascertaining the facts in regard to Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election. Mr. Mueller has done an admirable job of getting to the truth so far, and he should be allowed to continue until the end.

Ryan Curtis

Salt Lake City