Recent marches against gun control are the new norm with thousands of participants standing up to the government and protesting the Second Amendment. Although they are practicing their freedom of speech and assembly, it seems like instead of protesting and putting in work making signs, they should put in the work to make an actual difference.

Community service, attending city council meetings, voicing their opinions in a respectful manner and just making an effort to be decent to our fellowmen are all ways that we as a nation and community can solve the problems that our nation faces.

Complaining and protesting does not solve problems; getting out in the community and making a difference solves problems.

Luke Hughes

Bountiful