SALT LAKE CITY — John Oates, of the award-winning duo Hall and Oates, has an affection for Utah. Whether nordic skiing or biking, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer describes the Beehive State as outdoor beauty.

“(Utah) has always struck me as one of the most beautiful states,” Oates said in a recent interview with Deseret News. “I especially love Canyonlands and the Wasatch. I think it’s a very physically beautiful state.”

For more than 20 years, Oates lived in Colorado and would often visit Utah. He would take on Utah’s “greatest snow on Earth” during winter visits to Alta, Snowbird and Park City. Other times he would hike and bike in Moab, Canyonlands and Zion National Park.

Oates returns to Utah on May 8, this time to perform two sets — one with longtime music partner Daryl Hall and another with the rock band Train — at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Stuart M Berg Daryl Hall and John Oates will perform May 8 at Vivint Arena. Hall and Oates will be joined by Train.

Before reveling in the snow out West, Oates grew up outside Philadelphia. In the City of Brotherly Love, the young musician's heroes included rhythm and blues artists Mississippi John Hurt — the inspiration behind his new solo album “Arkansas” — Doc Watson, Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Curtis Mayfield and The Temptations. Little did he know that one day he would share a stage with some of those childhood heroes — a dream moment that all stemmed from a chance meeting between two musicians.

That chance meeting is itself worthy of a song. In 1967, Oates and his band at the time took part in a battle of the bands at Temple University, where Hall, a fellow Philadelphian, was also participating with his own band, according to billboard.com. When a fight broke out between two gangs and shots were fired, the pair headed toward the elevators.

From that unusual elevator meeting came a friendship and musical collaboration, and the duo released their first album in 1972.

“When we first met, one of the first things we did together as friends was (go) to the Apollo Theater,” Oates recalled of his early friendship with Hall.

Fast forward to 1985, when Hall and Oates returned to the New York City theater and sang with legends Eddie Kendricks and David Ruffin of The Temptations.

“To go back (to the Apollo) years later and play with our childhood heroes … that was an amazing experience,” Oates said.

While they were excited to share the stage with some of their childhood heroes, Hall and Oates themselves garnered quite a fan base as they grew in pop hero status throughout the years, culminating in a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2014.

“Hall and Oates combined rock, soul and pop to make music that was at times infectious, at times poignant and nearly always wildly popular,” according to the Hall of Fame's official website.

The frequent appearance of Hall and Oates' music in pop culture stands as a testament to the duo's "wildly popular" music: The soulful song “She’s Gone” appeared in the 1985 movie “Better Off Dead,” the monster hit “Maneater” was famously featured in the 1999 movie “Runaway Bride” and who can forget the wedding dress montage in “The Wedding Singer” to “You Make My Dreams,” a catchy song that also popped up in “500 Days of Summer” and “Step Brothers.”

Many of the duo’s songs were pulled from personal experiences. Oates kept a written history for 10 years and has 14 volumes of journals that formed the basis of his book “Change of Seasons: A Memoir.”

“If I had an experience that was meaningful in some way emotionally, I would just jot down the information and then eventually I would go back to it and look at it and maybe it became the seed for a lyric,” he said. “(Keeping a journal) gives you a chance to reflect. It gives you a chance to look at things in kind of a different way. It gives you a chance to capture moments … that were important to you and when you look back on them you go, wow!”

When Hall and Oates take the stage in Salt Lake City, they will be joined by their friend — and fellow Pennsylvania native — Patrick Monahan, lead singer for Train. The Pennsylvania boys recently paid tribute to Hall and Oates' hometown with “Philly Forget Me Not.”

“It’s going to be a great show,” Oates said. “ … The Hall and Oates band is incredible and Train is a great group. … If you really like music and you want to hear good bands and good singing and good songs, that is what it is all about.”

These days, Oates still enjoys nordic skiing, cycling, hiking and also vintage cars. He has a classic Porsche and MG (Morris Garages) that he drives around the Tennessee countryside. Perhaps as he drives across the rolling hills of Tennessee, the wind blowing through his luscious locks — he said Kiehl's products were his go-to in the ’80s — he'll consider what he hopes will be his legacy.

“That I was a committed, lifelong musician who wrote good songs and was dedicated to making the best music I can make.”

If you go …

What: Hall and Oates with Train

Where: Vivint Arena, 301 S. Temple

When: Tuesday, May 8, 7 p.m.

How much: $46.50-$126

Phone: 801-325-2000

Web: vivintarena.com