SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is once again offering its Rider's License, which allows children and teenagers ages 6 to 18 to ride FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar and buses all summer.

The passes are selling for $75 each at rideutah.com and can be used from June 1 to Aug. 31. The passes will be sold at select retailers starting Monday, May 15. After June 15, the cost of the pass will be $99 and will only be sold online and at UTA service locations.

To use the pass, riders simply tap it on the card reader before boarding or exiting a bus, TRAX, or FrontRunner, and at the S-Line stations. When transferring between TRAX lines, tap only at the starting and ending stations.