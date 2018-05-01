Adam Fondren, Deseret News
FILE - The Frontrunner Train arrives at the Salt Lake Central stop in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Utah Transit Authority is once again offering its Rider’s License, which allows children and teenagers ages 6 to 18 to ride FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar and buses all summer.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Transit Authority is once again offering its Rider's License, which allows children and teenagers ages 6 to 18 to ride FrontRunner, TRAX, the S-Line streetcar and buses all summer.

The passes are selling for $75 each at rideutah.com and can be used from June 1 to Aug. 31. The passes will be sold at select retailers starting Monday, May 15. After June 15, the cost of the pass will be $99 and will only be sold online and at UTA service locations.

To use the pass, riders simply tap it on the card reader before boarding or exiting a bus, TRAX, or FrontRunner, and at the S-Line stations. When transferring between TRAX lines, tap only at the starting and ending stations.

