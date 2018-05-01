SALT LAKE CITY — Lynda Boyle, of Monticello High School, has been nominated for the Harris History Teacher Award by the Utah Division of State History, administrator of the National History Day program in the state.

The award is sponsored by James F. Harris and is awarded to one middle and high school teacher annually.

Each of the 57 National History Day affiliates may nominate one middle and high school teacher. The two $5,000 awards are presented to teachers who demonstrate a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills and participation in the National History Day contest.

The two national winners will be chosen by a team of teachers and historians and announced on #NationalHistoryDay, which is June 14.