SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Food Bank's board of directors has named Ginette Bott as the organization’s new president and CEO. Bott replaces Jim Yorgason, who announced his retirement in January.

Bott joined the food bank’s staff in 2009 following 23 years of management and marketing experience at Fidelity Investments and dual bachelor’s degrees in business management and marketing.

In her role as the food bank’s chief development officer, Bott served as the key media spokeswoman for the organization, overseeing public relations and development strategies to create innovative fundraising and community engagement efforts.