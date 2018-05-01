SALT LAKE CITY — A total of 59 Utah middle and high school students will represent the state at the 2018 National History Day contest in Washington, D.C., in June.

The students placed first or second in their category at the state History Day contest held at Hillcrest Junior High School last month.

Some 420 students representing communities from Logan to Hurricane competed at this year’s state competition, which explored the theme "Conflict and Compromise in History." The student projects, which focused on historical topics ranging from Martin Luther to Ho Chi Minh, included documentary films, museum exhibits, performances, websites and research papers.

A full list of winners can be found at history.utah.gov/uhd-results.