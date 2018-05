WEST JORDAN — Are weeds winning the battle over your yard?

Staff at the Conservation Garden Park will teach a class on common Utah weeds and how to control them on Thursday, May 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the garden’s Education Center, 8275 S. 1300 West.

The cost of the class is $5 but it’s free to those who have a promotional code. Reservations must be made at conservationgardenpark.org/events. Those who don’t have a promotional code can get one by taking a short survey when registering.