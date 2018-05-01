Pop star Katy Perry just met Pope Francis.

Perry tweeted a photo Sunday of her and Pope Francis after they met at a three-day conference at Vatican City for "United to Care: A Global Health Care Initiative."

Honored to be in the presence of His Holiness @Pontifex's compassionate heart and inclusivity. Thank you to @meditationbob and #TheCuraFoundation for making it all possible.❤️🕊#UniteToCure pic.twitter.com/EEPWJI2gkT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 29, 2018

According to the Cura Foundation press release, the purpose of the conference is “to raise global awareness and create a forum for collaboration around the wide array of powerful and promising cell therapies, gene therapies, and immunotherapies emerging from medical institutions around the world, as well as the impact new technology will have on humanity and society.”

Special guests for the event included business strategist Tony Robbins, CNN reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CBS journalist Meredith Vieira.

Perry, though not on the schedule, attended the event to help promote the foundation, according to the Christian Post.

Perry’s visit with Pope Francis comes as she is involved a protracted legal battle to buy a Los Angeles convent, Relevant magazine reported. The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary have contested the purchase as they have lived there for decades.

Though Los Angeles courts ruled in favor of Perry, one of the nuns, Sister Rita Callanan, said she will appeal to Pope Francis.

Pope Francis has yet to comment on the issue.

Perry grew up surrounded by religion. In fact, it’s been widely publicized that she began her singing career as a gospel singer for her church, according to the Deseret News.