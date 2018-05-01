SALT LAKE CITY — The Megaplex Theatres is about to have a Star Wars marathon. Only all the movies are fan-made and filmed in Utah.

Interested fans can attend the Utah Star Wars Fan Film Festival, which will take place on May 3 at the Jordan Commons Megaplex Theatres in Sandy.

The event is timed to help Star Wars fans celebrate May 4, also known as “May the Fourth," as in "May the Force Be With You," which is also known as “Star Wars Day.”

All of the festival's Star Wars fan movies were filmed in Utah.

Watch the trailer for the event below.

The films will include Keith Allen's "Han Solo: A Smuggler's Trade" and Tye Nelson's "Star Wars: The Distant Echo,” which together have already received millions of views on YouTube.

The event will also premiere "Star Wars: Dresca," another fan-made film.

Jessica Champneys, who wrote and directed “Dresca,” said in an email to the Deseret News that she organized the fan-made film festival because she thought “this would be a great opportunity to celebrate Utah filmmakers and Utah-made Star Wars fan films across the board. Some of the best fan films on the web have been made here, so it wasn't hard to create an amazing program of films.”

Champneys also wrote that Megaplex “been absolutely wonderful to work with as we get ready for the event. It's a fantastic venue, and we're excited to hold our festival there.”

She said while the event is meant to celebrate May the Fourth, it will also give fans a little taste of what’s to come when “Solo: A Star Wars Story ” hits theaters on May 25.

“This year's May the Fourth will be extremely fun with 'Solo' coming out so soon afterwards,” she said. “There's a Star Wars craze in the air this month, and we're channeling that into a celebration of fans and films. It will be fun seeing Keith Allen's ‘Han Solo: A Smuggler's Trade’ on the big screen, since it will give us a taste of what's to come on May 25th.”