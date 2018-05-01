SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday named Paul Garver to serve as the state's new executive director of the Department of Human Resource Management.

Garver will replace Debbie Cragun, who served in the position for nearly five years before her new role as human resources administrator to the Utah Legislature.

“Ensuring state employees are well taken care of is a crucial part of helping our government continue to excel,” Herbert said. “Paul has an exceptional track record of positively impacting employee engagement, and he is a strong leader. His wide breadth of experience and detail-oriented personality will serve the state well, and I look forward to having him as part of Team Utah.”

Garver has been vice president of human resources for Smiths Detection since 2014. There, he focused on perfecting performance management culture, increasing engagement, developing talent and restructuring, in addition to developing data-based activities that drove continuous improvement within the company, according to the governor's office.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. If successfully confirmed, Garver will assume his responsibilities in June.