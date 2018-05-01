The White House Correspondents' Association held its annual dinner over the weekend in Washington, D.C. Amid the glamour and glitz of an elite event, what shown brightest was not the glitter of the gowns or flashing of cameras, but the blinding light of the nation’s grown contempt problem.

It left many debating whether the comedian was funny or went too far.

That misses the point.

Others are asking if the nation needs to just chill-out and lighten up.

That misses the point.

Some question whether this kind of free speech should be protected (of course it should).

That misses the point.

Still others are saying you can’t criticize the Correspondents’ Dinner without also calling out the president for his attacks on the media.

That also misses the point.

In the words of the organizers, the annual event is supposed to “offer a unifying message about our shared commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility.” If that is indeed the purpose of the dinner, it failed more miserably than the raunchy jokes, bad appetizers or long lines at the valet parking. Celebrating a vigorous and free press is a noble night. Honoring civility is certainly a worthy endeavor. This year’s dinner failed on both fronts.

The most telling moments of the evening were images from the audience responses to crassness of the material. The camera showed that even the harshest critics of the president and his administration were looking around the room to see how they should react to a certain joke or punch line. If you need to look around to decide if you should clap, cringe or bust out a belly-laugh, the content crossed the line.

While the numbing of the nation has continued under a desensitizing barrage of vulgarity, promiscuity and shock-and-awe assaults on decency, most people still recognize that there are lines, even in a roast, that shouldn’t be crossed.

The fallout from the weekend won’t amount to much other than some publicity for a little-known comedian and fodder for those on the left and the right to cry foul and spew more anger at each other. But it does reveal something.

The point is the country has a growing contempt problem.

Arthur Brooks, president of American Enterprise Institute, recently said at a Harvard Kennedy School of Government forum, “More than we have an anger problem in American politics, we have a contempt problem in American politics.” He then defined contempt as “the utter conviction of the worthlessness of another human being.” More than America has a political polarization problem, the real issue is a contempt problem.

Contempt is a cancer to the soul of society and is not limited to the political arena. It is easy to develop such contempt for a noisy neighbor, for people whose belief system is different or whose opinion is contrary. The easiest way to dismiss the value of another is by developing contempt for them.

Contempt prevents meaningful dialogue. If an opponent is deemed utterly worthless as a person, it is easier to make ranting personal attacks rather than reasoned arguments. If those who disagree are evil, it is easier to melt down their Twitter feed or blow up their Facebook page. The way people communicate with those they disagree with says more about them than those they demean. What is accepted in comedy, movies and political rhetoric speaks volumes about the strength and civility of American society.

Abraham Lincoln’s approach was right: “with malice toward none, with charity for all.”

Humor is an important part of the national character. A good laugh is a good thing. But the country must not allow the guise of humor to become one more accelerator on society's race to the bottom. It is time to reject, regardless of the source, messages that are demeaning, dehumanizing, contemptuous or crude. Every citizen should recognize their role in elevating conversations and promoting positive dialogue.