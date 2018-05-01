The Golden State Warriors caused an uproar in Utah last year for insinuating that the Beehive State didn’t have that great of a nightlife.

"There's no nightlife in Utah," former Warriors forward Matt Barnes said last year when the Warriors took on the Jazz in a second-round playoff matchup. "Obviously, as players, you want to be able to have a little bit of a nightlife but the main focus is winning games.”

According to a new WalletHub report, the Warriors were on to something.

The new report ranked Utah as the 30th most-fun state in the United States, ranking one spot ahead of Nebraska and two spots ahead of Alaska.

WalletHub compared all 50 states on 26 metrics, ranking each state on how much fun one could have in that state on a budget. Such metrics included movie ticket costs, access to national parks and the number of casinos per capita.

WalletHub used data from U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Economic Analysis, National Park Service, Council for Community and Economic Research, TripAdvisor, among others.

California topped the country as the most fun state to visit, followed closely by New York, Nevada, Florida and Illinois in the top five.

Meanwhile, West Virginia finished as the least fun state to visit, with Mississippi, Delaware, Rhode Island and Arkansas filling out the bottom five.

Utah ranked second to last for fewest golf courses and country clubs per capita ranking and for fewest marines per capita. The Beehive State also finished at No. 46 under the “Nightlife” category, which weighs average beer and wine prices, nightlife options and access to bars.

But, as the Warriors later discovered, there are plenty of nightlife options in Utah. According to the Deseret News, Warriors coach Steve Kerr visited Valter’s Osteria restaurant downtown during a trip to Salt Lake City for a road game.

Meanwhile, Warriors star Steph Curry and his teammates attended The Escape Key for some escape room fun. Curry posted a photo of his teammates playing the game with the #nightlife hashtag.

Warriors star Steph Curry shares his #nightlife experience in Utah. He posted a photo of him and his teammates at @EscapeKeySLC on IG Monday night. pic.twitter.com/9cBf14HO9s — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 30, 2018

“That was a little subtle dig,” Curry said with a smirk.

“It was good. Good fun hanging out with a couple guys from the team and doing some brain work, if you will, trying to get out that escape room,” he added.