Jordan School District raises starting pay for teachers to $42,800 — Starting teacher salaries will see a $2,800 hike starting in the 2018-19 school year.

Mormons stand out on views of LGBT issues

A new report from the Public Religion Research Institute found that members of the LDS Church show low support for same-sex marriage but a higher support for LGBT nondiscrimination, according to the Deseret News.

This is a unique disparity compared to other religions.

In fact, only 40 percent of Mormons favor same-sex marriage. But 69 percent support laws to protect LGBT rights.

Matthew Bowman, an associate professor of history at Henderson State University in Arkansas, said LDS Church leaders "are holding the line on marriage, but they've proven willing to compromise” when it comes to other LGBT rights.

Biskupski budget proposal could have $25 million more for police, housing, streets

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski has proposed two budgets for the next year. One would balance the city’s $275.5 million budget, while the other includes an extra $25 million from a possible tax hike in the city, according to the Deseret News.

The tax hike would give the city flexibility to “provide millions more for priorities high on city leaders' wish lists: streets, buses, police and affordable housing.”

Tuesday, the City Council will vote on the tax hike, which would make Salt Lake City shoppers “pay an estimated 5 cents more for every $10 spent (minus food and big-ticket purchases like vehicles),” according to the Deseret News.

Biskupski said the proposal, called “Funding Our Future,” will help clean up the streets, pay police officers more and build better housing options in the Utah capital.

"If passed by the council, Funding Our Future will allow Salt Lake City to do what many cities across the country have been able to accomplish — that is to implement strategic plans quickly, through a dedicated funding source," Biskupski said.

16-year-old delivers a baby for cousin

Morlie Hayes, 16, now can add delivering a baby to her list of accomplishments, according to the Deseret News.

Hayes, who recently learned about labor in her child development class, said she didn’t expect to help with a birth so soon.

"It was an amazing experience," she said.

Hayes said she was spending time with her mom Saturday when her cousin knocked on the door and said, "My mom's outside. She's going to have her baby!"

Hayes brought her cousin’s mother, Laura Creager, inside and went to work from there.

Mueller’s questions for Trump leaked to NYT

The New York Times reported a list of questions that special counsel Robert Mueller has for President Donald Trump and his lawyers.

The New York Times report called the questions “tantalizing,” suggesting that Mueller may have discovered pre-election discussions between Trump's campaign and Russian officials.

The list of questions mark “the latest in a string of apparently deliberate disclosures relating to the ongoing probe into Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election,” Fox News reported.

President Donald Trump downplayed the questions in a tweet Tuesday.

“So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were ‘leaked’ to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice!”

So disgraceful that the questions concerning the Russian Witch Hunt were “leaked” to the media. No questions on Collusion. Oh, I see...you have a made up, phony crime, Collusion, that never existed, and an investigation begun with illegally leaked classified information. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2018

