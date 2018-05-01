MONTICELLO — Crews pulled a man from rugged terrain in southern Utah a day after he fell several feet, breaking bones and puncturing a lung.

Jared Crane was searching for shed antlers near Montezuma Canyon, southeast of Monticello, on Thursday, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said. Family members reported him missing and search crews began looking later that day, according to a prepared statement Monday from the sheriff's office.

Deputies found his car parked on the side of County Road 146 and traced his tracks to the foot of jagged terrain on Friday, with helicopters aiding in the search, according to the sheriff's office. They found him about 6 p.m. the following day at the foot of a ledge. His injuries were so bad that he could not move.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter hoisted him and flew him to an ambulance waiting nearby. He was first taken to San Juan Hospital in Monticello and later transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.