Access to many social media sites will no longer be available in meetinghouses after a change to the Church's internet configuration in meetinghouses beginning in May.

Meant to be a way to further the purposes of the Church, enhance worship experiences and support administrative functions, internet access in meetinghouses will be limited and not include non-Church-related internet use.

Sites such as Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Xfinity TV, Netflix and Hulu are among the list of sites no longer supported in Church buildings.

"Non-Church-related internet use in meetinghouses often creates difficulty for those who are trying to use it for Church purposes," it says in the release to Church leaders. The notice went to stake and district presidents; bishops and branch presidents; stake and district clerks; and technology specialists.

In an effort to promote "the proper use of the meetinghouse internet," the following additional non-Church related websites and apps will be blocked:

Instagram

Pinterest

Tumblr

MySpace

Twitter

Flixster

Xfinity TV

Spotify

Pandora

Rhapsody

Netflix

Amazon Video

Hulu

Soundcloud

Zynga

Kahoot

Clash of Clans

Big Fish Games

Gamespot

All buildings and residences with Church-provided firewall running the "Meetinghouse" configuration will be included in this filter.