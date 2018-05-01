Wm. Reid and Betty Williams Rowland were married 71 years ago, on April 29, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the North Canyon 2nd Ward, Bountiful Utah North Canyon Stake. They are the parents of seven children and have 25 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Johnny and Wanda Palmer were married 70 years ago, on May 7, 1948, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They are members of the Fortuna Ward, Salt Lake Mount Olympus Stake. They are the parents of seven children and have 24 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Nilan Lamont and Minnie Robinson Smith were married 70 years ago, on May 24, 1948, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They are members of the Taylorsville 30th Ward, Taylorsville Utah Central Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 29 grandchildren and 65 great grandchildren.

Kenneth and Loraine Schwass were married 75 years ago, on May 25, 1943, in Los Angeles, California. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles California Temple. They are members of the Ridgecrest 1st Ward, Ridgecrest California Stake. They are the parents of three children and have nine grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Dean and Elaine Holbrook were married 70 years ago, on June 23, 1948, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Bountiful 16th ward, Bountiful Utah Heights Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 20 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren.