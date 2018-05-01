James Roy Caddick, 91, who presided over the West Indies Mission from 1985-1988, and served as a regional representative from 1992-1995, died on April 25, 2018, in Handforth, England.

Florence Christie Ricks, 81, who served with her husband, Gary R. Ricks, as he presided over the New Hampshire Manchester Mission from 1989-1992, and the India New Delhi Mission from 2007-2009, died on April 26, 2018, in Chapel Hill, North Carolia.

Bevan Orlando Haycock, 89, who presided over the Chile Santiago North Mission from 1982-1984, and served in the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple presidency from 2000-2001, died on April 28, 2018, in Provo, Utah.