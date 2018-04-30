SANDY — A Sandy administrator has returned to work after he was cleared in a sexual harassment investigation.

A female colleague alleged that the city's chief administrative officer sent her unprofessional emails late in the evenings, paid her attention in a way that made her uncomfortable and got too close to her when he spoke to her at an employee luncheon, according to a report released by the city Monday.

It comes roughly a week after the firing of Sandy Police Chief Kevin Thacker following a different probe that found he inappropriately touched female employees, often while hugging them.

The administrator was placed on leave April 17 pending the investigation and returned April 23, said Evelyn Everton, deputy Sandy mayor. The probe reviewed interviews with other colleagues and a series of email exchanges that date to January.

The administrator did not immediately respond to a message left Monday evening.

An outside investigator found his emails were "unprofessional and inappropriate at times. However, they were not sexual in nature and did not create an abusive work environment," wrote an attorney with the law firm Ray Quinney and Nebeker. The report found "it is unfortunate that (she) felt uncomfortable," but that their in-person interactions also did not violate the city's sexual harassment policy.