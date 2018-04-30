WEST JORDAN — The Jordan School District will boost starting teachers' salary to $42,800 annually in the 2018-19 school year, up from $40,000, under a newly adopted salary schedule.

The school district announced the schedule late last week after the Jordan School District Board of Education ratified a negotiated working agreement with the Jordan Education Association.

In sum, the school district will invest $19 million in educator pay raises in the next school year, providing all teachers "a $3,675 raise when they factor in their step increase," a fact sheet from the school district states.

Under the agreement, Jordan School District will also set aside $3 million for a new initiative intended to reward "exemplary work." Educators can apply for grants up to $3,000 each.

The agreement also increases mentor teacher pay, compensates elementary school teachers for parking lot duty and increases stipends paid to teachers who give up their prep time and teach an extra period.

"This is an ongoing, long-term commitment to improve teacher salaries," the statement by the school district said.

The school district employs 2,762 teachers who serve 53,519 students. It is the state's fourth largest school district and one of the fastest growing statewide.

Jordan School District has 59 schools and "due to rapid growth, five new schools will open in the 2019-20 school year," the statement said.