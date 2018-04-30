WEST JORDAN — After 34 years in law enforcement, including the past six as chief of the West Jordan Police Department, Doug Diamond is retiring.

Diamond's final day on the job will be Tuesday.

"He's been a really good chief," said West Jordan Police Sgt. JC Holt.

Holt said the department is a better place today than what it was six years ago thanks to Diamond. He played a big role in helping Salt Lake County come up with a plan to consolidate to a single 911 dispatch system after decades of police departments using two computer systems that couldn't "talk" to each other.

Diamond also helped implement the use of body cameras in the department. And Holt said Diamond worked with the City Council to increase police pay and benefits to keep West Jordan from losing officers to other agencies.

"He's a very personable guy. He cared about every single one of his officers," Holt said.

Diamond earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice/law enforcement administration at Brigham Young University. His first job as an officer was with a rural Colorado department, Holt said.

Most of his career was with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, where he served for 21 years and retired with the rank of captain. He moved to Utah to become West Jordan's police chief in December 2011.

Holt said Diamond built a house in northern Utah and plans to now retire there. He said the chief is not looking to join with another department or get another job, but is truly retiring to spend more time with his family.

Deputy Chief Richard Davis, who has been with West Jordan police his entire two-decade career, will serve as acting chief as the search for a new chief begins.