OGDEN — When 7-year-old Bryson Chadwick sat down in the front row next to his friend for an assembly Monday, he had no idea his schoolmates and teachers were gathering in his honor.

During the assembly, the first-grader, who attends the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Ogden, found out he had won a national art contest.

"It's been really exciting for me to be in the competition. I just didn't really want to, you know, lose or win. I just wanted to have fun. It just made me really excited when I heard about it," Bryson said.

The yearly Happy Hands Contest, sponsored by skin care and hygiene company Deb Group, was open to grades K-12 and asked for students to create a design for a soap dispenser.

By winning the competition, Bryson — who has cortical visual impairment, a neurological condition that impacts his sight — shows his classmates that "you can compete with conventional students," according to Mary Warren, the janitorial supervisor for the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind. It was her idea for students at Bryson's school to enter the contest.

Bryson's prize-winning artwork depicts hands with smiley faces on them and balloons fluttering in the background. When he entered the competition last October, it was mainly for educational purposes.

"I knew that it would also be a good help, so I'd keep washing my hands and learn to wash them after I'd gone to the bathroom. Of course, I always forgot to wash 'em, and now I have learned that lesson to wash," he explained.

Word about the competition got out, and the community rallied around the boy through the contest's online voting until his artwork swept the competition.

He won the Happy Hands Contest by a "wide margin" of votes, according to Deb Group territory sales manager John Bickling, who presented Bryson with a $200 gift card and the school with a $500 gift card. The group also donated soap dispensers to the school.

Bryson said he's not going to use his gift card anytime soon. He wants to "wait until I grow up, save it. That's all I want to do, keep it in the bank account and save it," he explained.

For the young artist, waiting to learn that he won the contest took a lot of patience.

"I know a lot of people, they were just being slow pokes, so it just took forever for this competition to be over," he said.

"I thought I wasn't gonna win. But then I'm like, 'Well, you know what? It doesn't matter who wins. It's just gonna be a fun competition.' So I just forgot about winning and just wondered who would win."

When his parents told him that the votes were still being counted, the 7-year-old offered to go and count the votes for Deb Group himself, according to his mom, Amber Chadwick.

"It's really exciting for him. I'm really proud of him. He works really hard at everything that he does, and he's very determined and very smart," she said. "I don't think you ever know what somebody's capable of unless you give them the chance to do it."

What does the 7-year-old want to be when he grows up?

"Well, I still have a lot of jobs. Garbage truck (driver), working for the dump. Or oil field, but I thought about that and I said 'no' to it," Bryson explained.

For the janitorial supervisor who says she often calls the energetic 7-year-old student 'Trouble 1,' she said Monday, "I'm so very proud of him. I'm so very proud of every one of the kids that entered."

"We want to teach them to go out into the real world. And that little one is gonna do it," Warren declared.