SALT LAKE CITY — BYUtv's “Random Acts” recently teamed up with The Piano Guys to surprise an inspiring Utah teen who lost her left hand in a tragic accident.

“As an aspiring pianist, dancer and actress, Kiarra must now adjust to her new normal,” notes the introduction on the YouTube video. “So we made some plans to let her know that she can still follow her dreams.”

Hosts Emilie Starr and Will Rubio surprised Kiarra Dalley, her younger sister Eden and their family at a Costa Vida, where they invited the sisters on a backstage tour of Southern Utah University's Centrum Arena — The Piano Guys' concert venue for the evening. The tour included a surprise visit from the musicians, who presented the family with tickets for the show and a personal invitation to attend the sound check.

At the sold-out concert, cellist Steven Sharp Nelson introduced the crowd to Dalley and invited the teen to share the stage and piano with Jon Schmidt. The pair jammed on the nine-foot grand piano and Dalley ended the song with gusto.

View the Random Acts YouTube video and byutv.org to see more of Dalley’s story.

