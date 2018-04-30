DELTA — A Delta man was charged Monday with committing several sex-related crimes against a 75-year-old woman.

Craig Kirk Nay, 41, is charged in Millard County's 4th District Court with two counts of porn distribution, a third-degree felony; sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

The investigation began April 26 when a 75-year-old woman reported to police that Nay, who worked for her part-time by doing chores around her house, had inappropriately touched her, according to a Millard County Jail report.

The woman said the man had also "texted her some nude photographs, some of himself and some pornography he got off the Internet," including "pornographic photos of senior women," and committed sex acts in front of her, the report states.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.