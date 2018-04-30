WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a Taylorsville man over the weekend who they say randomly knocked on a woman's door in the middle of the night while wearing no clothes and then broke her front window.

Nikolas Spring, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Saturday for investigation of criminal mischief and lewdness.

About 3:15 a.m., a woman was sleeping when she heard someone knocking on her front door.

"She answered the door and discovered a man who was not wearing any clothing standing on her front porch. She quickly closed her front door and then heard a loud bang and the sound of breaking glass," said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

The man had thrown a concrete rain gutter that was in the woman's front yard, through her front window, according to police.

Officers used a police K-9 to track Spring and found him in a house on the same street, Vainuku said. A motive for his alleged crime was unknown Monday.