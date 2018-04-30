TROPIC, Garfield County — The second annual Bryce Canyon Mule Days, which runs Wednesday through Saturday, will be much more than mule rides through the Bryce Canyon area.

This year, the four-day event will also feature activities to raise funds for cancer research in honor of Clint Mecham, the brother of Bryce Canyon Mule Days founder. Mecham, who was a predator specialist with the Utah Department of Natural Resources, recently died from melanoma.

The Bryce Canyon Mule Days event will feature two activities specifically designed to raise funds for cancer research. On Thursday and Friday there will be a trail course competition including obstacle challenges such as a log jump and log drag. The timed event is $10 per contestant, with all funds being donated to cancer research. The winner will rec custom belt buckle.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, country musician Brenn Hill will perform at the Bryce Valley High School auditorium, and the Utah Houndsmen Association will raffle off a gun.

In addition to the fundraising activities, Mule Days will also features a bit and bridle clinic, a pack clinic and several daily mule rides. A full itinerary of events, including locations and times, can be found on the Bryce Canyon Mule Days Facebook page at facebook.com/BryceCanyonMuleDays or brycecanyonmuledays.com.